New mural in downtown West Palm Beach highlights Black artists

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new mural in downtown West Palm Beach celebrating culture.

After years of planning, Street Art Revolution is shining a light on the role music has played in the fight for social justice.

"We are always trying to create art that has impact," artist Caron Bowman said.

Bowman and the team at Street Art Revolution are painting a story.

"Revolution of the Groove," she said. "It highlights artists who have been impactful in the Civil Rights movement with African American people."

You'll see familiar faces like Marvin Gaye and James Brown.

"His song, 'I'm Black and I'm Proud,' was basically one of the songs that really in 1968 hit the heart of the Black community in a strong way," Bowman said.

She said it's a homecoming of sorts.

"He played the Sunset Lounge locally here," Bowman said. "Miles Davis played the Sunset Lounge and of course Miles was a prolific musician."

For two weeks Bowman, her sister and artist Anthony Hernandez have spent their mornings on Narcissus Avenue painting the Camelot Wall.

"We were just wonderfully blessed with the Subculture Group and the Downtown Development Authority celebrating the idea," she said.

Bowman said she hopes the community can celebrate the iconic musical artists.

"It's important that people be able to experience history in a living way, in different ways," Bowman said.