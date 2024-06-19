New Biden policy shielding undocumented families from deportation filling Stuart couple 'full of hope'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A family in Stuart is calling a new policy by President Joe Biden's administration a step in the right direction. The program aims to shield undocumented families from deportation.

"I’m so excited, honestly, because it's something we've been waiting for so long," shared Laura James-Valdez. "It's like hope for both my husband and I."

James-Valdez moved to the U.S. 12 years ago. She's feeling hopeful about a new measure that will protect her husband who is undocumented.

WPTV Laura James-Valdez speaks about why the new federal policy will benefit her husband who is seeking a green card.

"It's a long process but it looks like there's a light at the end," shared James-Valdez.

She married her husband eight years ago and in the process of obtaining a green card for him, but calls it a lengthy process.

"We're not even able to get health insurance for him," James-Valdez said. "We pay taxes together, but he's not even able to get benefits of being a good citizen for this country."

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with immigration lawyer Richard Hujber, who works with several families like James-Valdez across Palm Beach, Martin and Indian River counties.

"It's a big deal because I have a lot of clients who came to us without a visa, so if you had come with a visa it's a very simple process," stated Hujber. "But when you come without a visa, which is what this is really geared towards, there's a whole other process wich involves seeking a waiver."

According to the policy, it would allow non-citizens who have been in the country for at least 10 years and are married to a U.S. citizen and their children, to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country.

WPTV Richard Hujber explains why the new policy is a big relief to those who feared deportation.

However, Hujber said the policy could be challenged.

"What you always see when it comes to executive order is litigation," Hujber said.

The policy will protect approximately 500,000 families in the nation. According to the Migration Policy Institute, Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for having the highest population of immigrants.

James-Valdez hopes families like hers get the protection they need.

"I'm really excited and full of hope right now," James-Valdez said.

Applications for the program will open by the end of the summer.