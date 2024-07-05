Nature lovers, beachgoers brave scorching heat to enjoy holiday weekend outdoors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With feels-like temperatures hovering around 110 degrees, many people prepared for the heat before spending the day outdoors on Friday.

"We came out to walk on the boardwalk," said Kristina Parker, who WPTV spoke with at the Grassy Waters Preserve in West Palm Beach. "We're walking here because of the tree canopy. July into August and September, this is the beginning of the real hot."

Parker and others at the preserve came prepared with water, sunscreen and bug spray.

WPTV Kristina Parker (right) discusses how she prepares for the hot temperatures before she heads outside.

"It's summer. It's Florida. We're close to the equator," said Stephanie Osborne-Wright. "I'll check the weather for rain, but every day I'm just going to assume that it's going to be super hot, and I'm probably going to be super sweaty and so I dress and I drink accordingly."

It's not just under the safe cover of trees where people are spending the hot summer day. On Palm Beach, people are still having fun on the sand.

"Get in the shade when you can find it," said Avery Vandyke, who was celebrating her bachelorette party on Friday.

Her friend, Caroline Young, said she frequently checks the UV index on her phone and stays out of the sun between 1-3 p.m.

WPTV Beachgoers hit the sand on Friday despite heat indexes being in the triple digits.

"It just gets really hot," Young said.

The Mayo Clinic recommends the following tips for people who are exposed to the heat for any period of time:

