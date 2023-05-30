'Mystery man' found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, according to West Palm Beach police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are working to identify a man whose body was found floating Friday in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard east of Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach between Harbor and Yale drives at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard later notified the West Palm Beach Police Department regarding the body.

Police said Tuesday that the victim is a Black man, possibly in his 30s, 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds. He had brown eyes, short dreadlocks and a full beard.

The victim also had a small scar on his left wrist and a tattoo of the number seven on his right arm.

The man was found wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black shirt and black pants. He was also wearing black and gray camouflage sneakers and a dog tag-style chain with the word "Faith" engraved. Police said two keys on a ring were found in his pocket, but the man had no identification.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Friday and determined the death is not suspicious.

Police urge anyone who lives in the area should check their video surveillance cameras at about 2 a.m. Friday. Officials said that is when it is likely the man might have passed through the area on either the West Palm Beach or Lake Worth Beach side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Anyone who saw this man or knows his identity should contact Detective Johann Donawa at 561-822-1670.