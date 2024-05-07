Mysterious red substance appears along Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a mysterious red substance floating along the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach on Monday, leaving many in the community looking for answers.

Early Monday morning, aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 captured the scene on North Flagler along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Around 8:30 a.m., a group of women headed to yoga looked out their condo window and also saw the scene.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Cathy Boaz saw the red substance from her condo along the Intercoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.



"We saw the spill out there, so we went down, and it smelled a little bit like oil," Cathy Boaz said.

Boaz shared pictures of the initial scene of the red substance spreading throughout the water.

Cathy Boaz Cathy Boaz shot this image of a red substance spreading on the Intercoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.



Reacting swiftly to the situation, Boaz took matters into her own hands.

"I went down, and I shouldn't have done it, but I waded in the water and got my jar to get a sample of it. It was so oily that I couldn't even get it off with soap. I went upstairs to my condo to use Dawn because isn't that what they clean the ducks with? I figured it would work for me," Boaz said.

Audrey Jaggy accompanied Boaz on her yoga trip.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Audrey Jaggy noticed a manatee approaching the red substance along the Intercoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.

While her neighbor collected water samples, Jaggy noticed a manatee approaching the substance.

"He came right in by the spill, so I was worried," Jaggy said.

Jaggy said the manatee must have noticed the substance and it turned around.

Both women say the Coast Guard arrived there within an hour.

While on the scene, WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde asked one of the officers what the substance was and whether they knew how it made its way into the water. He answered "no comment."

As the cleanup crews continued their work on the scene into the evening, the lack of information or updates from officials is causing growing concern among the residents, who fear for the safety of humans and wildlife.

"The call went in at 8:15, and now they're just doing it. The fire department was here forever, and now they're just getting going," Jaggy said.

"It's scary. I'm going to ask if they're going to test the water because I got grandkids. I don't want them in this water. We see stingray here. My husband fishes off the pier," Boaz said.