'My whole world shattered': Family reels after teacher allegedly kills her own father

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A family is still grieving the loss of a man who police say was shot and killed by his own daughter last month outside a middle school in West Palm Beach.

Leroy Scott was allegedly shot in the back by his daughter, Leah Scott, during a confrontation outside his home along Haden Avenue, not far from Bak Middle School.

"He was a phenomenal man, phenomenal. He basically raised all of us," said Carmonia Campbell, Leroy's niece.

Looking through the archives of photos from various vacations and moments, Leroy’s nephew, Adrian Moncrieffe, says, "I have a lifelong list of memories. He'll never be forgotten.”

He and his cousin are still coming to grips with the fact no new photos of their uncle will be added to the albums. As is Leroy’s sister, Uvarline Scott, who says Leroy had been by her side almost every day since she was two.

“He was the kind of brother that any sister wants to have,” Uvarline shared.

According to police, Leah Scott admitted to the shooting. Investigators say she confronted her father outside his home, telling him to stop bothering her. When he reportedly replied, "Get out of my face" before walking away, police say Leah shot her father in the back.

"It was very shocking and hard to believe," Moncrieffe said.

"It's like my whole world shattered, your whole body just crumbles. To know he passed away from no sickness whatsoever," Campbell said.

The family is left questioning what led to the deadly confrontation.

"Why? Why? Because it's unreal," Uvarline Scott said.

Family members told WPTV’s Kayla McDermott, they thought Leroy and Leah had a good relationship with no significant problems.

"He was her hero. He did everything for her," Moncrieffe said.

The grieving family says getting justice for Leroy is paramount.

"She should definitely be punished, you know, to the furthest that the law can take," Moncrieffe said.

When asked about the possibility of prosecutors pursuing the death penalty, he added, "100% definitely she should go. Why is her life more valuable than his?"

Leah Scott, who was a teacher at JFK Middle School but has since been restricted from campus, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Family members plan to attend, hoping to look her in the eyes and get some answers.

Leah Scott is a former WPTV employee. She worked at the station from 2004 to 2008.

To properly honor his life, the family is asking for donations that will go towards Scott's funeral. Anyone wanting to help them at this time can do so here.

