1 dead in shooting near Bak Middle School in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police say one person is dead following a shooting on Tuesday morning near Bak Middle School.

Police responded to reports of gunfire along the 1400 block of Haden Avenue at around 8:20 a.m., where officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

WPTV obtained the letter parents received from Bak Middle School's principal, Sally Rozanski:

"All students and staff are safe. This morning, our school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a safety precaution. This was in response to gunshots fired in the surrounding neighborhood. This was an off-campus incident, and at no time was there a threat to our campus.

The campus is secure and remains in limited movement. We will resume our normal school day once the School Police gives us the all-clear. You may see a significant law enforcement presence in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

We understand that an experience like this can be unsettling for students and staff . Our school counselor team is ready to provide on-campus support for those students and staff who request it.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. I am very proud of our students and staff for their calm and immediate response. They followed our safety protocols exactly as we have practiced in our drills, which is crucial in keeping our campus secure."

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.