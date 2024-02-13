2 murals beneath Royal Park Bridge are being repainted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ginger Gowing said there's so much she likes about the murals once under the Royal Park Bridge that are being repainted.

"I walked over here just to watch him paint," she said.

Wally Lurz/WPTV Ginger Gowing watched a mural being repainted at the Royal Palm Beach Bridge in West Palm Beach.



She said she simply had to capture the artist at work.

"The details of it and how the expression on her face how does he do that," she said.

Sean Yoro, or "HULA" as he's known in the art world, is here repainting two murals he created eight years ago beneath the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach.

Wally Lurz/WPTV Sean Yoro is repainting two murals he created eight years ago beneath the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach. F



"So, the timeline for the one that's right across the water that'll be starting next week and that'll be about the same as this one, nine days," he said.



He said both were covered up as part of a bridge repainting project.

"Most of them will disappear way earlier and I think this was running eight years now before they painted it over to me that was a good run," he said.

All day long people stopped to watch, took pictures and asked questions.

"I think it's fantastic. When you're taking a nice walk, it gives you something beautiful to look at," Steven Millman said.

Gowing said she can't wait to see the finished product.

"Knowing what it's going to be and knowing how spectacular it was before it's so exciting," she said.

