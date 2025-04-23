'Most of it comes from China': Tariff 'tension' could mean higher prices at Black-owned salons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the U.S. and China remain locked in a tariff dispute, the ripple effects are beginning to hit small businesses across the country—including Black-owned beauty salons that rely on imported hair products.

In West Palm Beach, salon owner Mackencia Pierre, better known to clients as "Vavaa," is preparing for what could be a costly shift in her bottom line.

She owns Vavaa Satisfaction Beauty Bar, where she offers styles that range from intricate braids to full sew-ins. But behind every braid or bundle, is a supply chain heavily rooted overseas.

WATCH: Salon owner Mackencia Pierre fears she won't be 'able to cover my expenses'

Tariff 'tension' could mean higher prices at Black-owned salons

"From wigs and weaves to braiding hair and styling tools—most of it comes from China," said Pierre.

According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, China supplies more than 75% of synthetic hair products sold in the United States. That's a significant figure, especially in a Black beauty industry worth over $2.5 billion.

Pierre said she typically spends between $10,000 and $30,000 every few months to stock up on hair, most of which she buys in bulk from Chinese vendors. But if tariffs on Chinese goods climb to 145%, those costs could double.

"Everybody is saying it's time to order," she said, "but we don't have that much money saved in our bank account to just cover a year or two years."

At Vavaa's beauty bar, the cost of hair is included in the price of a style—something that allows her to maintain consistency for clients, but also means product flies off the shelves.

"We charge based on the price we pay and the time for the service," she explained.

WATCH: Trump threatens new tariffs on China

Trump threatens new 50% tariffs if China maintains retaliatory tariffs

Depending on the length and style, prices range from $50 to $1,000. Pierre is now weighing whether to raise prices to keep up with increasing supply costs.

"If the hair is $50 more, we just have to charge the client $50 more," she said.

But there's concern that those price hikes could cost her more than money.

"We're in a country where beauty is not a necessity, it's a luxury," she said. "So do you think people will choose hair over groceries or rent?"

With inventory tightening and vendors reporting shortages, Pierre said she fears the financial strain could force her to cut staff—or even return to styling from home.

"My fear is that I'm in a position where I'm not able to cover my expenses, because we're short on the clientele," she said.

For now, she's bracing for what comes next—hoping to protect both her dream and the clients who helped build it.