More Than Pink walk returns to West Palm Beach after 2 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After two years, the Susan G. Komen walk is back and with a new name.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday to take part in the More Than Pink walk.

“It’s an opportunity for us to really talk about what both us men and women have to experience once they are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Tia Isoff-Celestin, Development Director for Susan G. Komen Florida.

The walk featured many breast cancer survivors. Many said it was the toughest battle they had to endure, but ended with the biggest reward.

“Just to be among these other warriors, it’s a power that unites that is just unstoppable and it’s so great to be a part of that,” said Kelly Stephens, two-time breast cancer survivor. “I honestly thought my doctor was playing a very cruel joke on me and I was just waiting for her to say 'no I’m just kidding.'”

Stephens, along with others, now call themselves warriors. They even spoke out before Saturday’s walk to raise awareness to find a cure.

“Throughout this journey, I just say know your body and be the best advocate you can be for yourself because it is tough,” said Danette Volmy, breast cancer survivor. “What they say you can’t do, you can do. And you are not in this fight alone. We are all here fighting in this fight with you.”