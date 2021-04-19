Monica Inman: Police looking for missing woman last seen a week ago in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman they say was last seen in West Palm Beach a week ago.

Monica Inman, 42, was last seen on Monday, April 12, in the 5000 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

She is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Inman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who locates Monica Inman is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561- 822-1900 with reference case number 21-5565 or call 911.