Missing and possibly endangered man sought in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking to locate a missing and possibly endangered man.

Jermaine Lavone Moore, 38, was last seen Thursday leaving his family residence on Westview Avenue in West Palm Beach.

He suffers from schizophrenia. He had taken his medication but is believed to be in danger.

He is new to the area and does not know his way around Palm Beach County.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, white shorts, and one white shoe and one black shoe.

If you spot him, please contact local law enforcement and the West Palm Beach police department - reference case #20210007526.