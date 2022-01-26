Watch
Missing 10-year-old boy near West Palm Beach found safe

Posted at 11:35 PM, Jan 25, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities said Wednesday a missing 10-year-old boy in Palm Beach County has been found safe.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Casey Christopher Daniel was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Mallard’s Landing Apartment Complex, located at 1551 Quail Drive near West Palm Beach.

Daniel was a runaway, according to PBSO.

The School District of Palm Beach County tweeted Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. that Daniel "has been located and is safe."

No other details have been released.

