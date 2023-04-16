Watch Now
Mentoring program keep children focused with life skills

Young people learn about carpentry, welding, architecture
Xcel Mentoring program in West Palm Beach on April 15, 2023
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 22:42:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of area kids went home with a new set of skills thanks to Xcel Mentoring.

It's part of the mentoring program's initiative to help keep children focused.

The event at Orthodox Zion Primitive Church in West Palm Beach was a free way for students to be exposed to different life skills.

The young people learned carpentry, welding, architecture, among essential trades.

"Once you show them that, like today, that you see here, this is showing them, that there are opportunities out there," Tom Rivas, South Florida director of Xcel, said. "Once you put a tool in a kid's hand, it really changes everything. They say 'wow I really wanna do this, exciting.' "

