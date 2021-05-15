Memorial held for champion kickboxer in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friends and family came together Saturday afternoon to remember and celebrate the life of a world champion kickboxer.

Steve Shepherd passed away on May 11.

Many of his closest friends and family got together at E.R. Bradley's to celebrate his life.

You may recall when we first told you about Shepherd, who was attacked by a thief as he was walking through the parking lot of an I-95 shopping plaza off Okeechobee Boulevard in December of 2018. Instinct took over and Shepherd started throwing punches.

The man ended up on the ground, but managed to get up and run away.

Family and friends want the community to know that Steve was an outgoing and fun guy who they will truly miss.

“That he was so, he impacted everyone. He was awesome. Just shows you know how people accepted him. It’s great to see,” said Sam Shepherd, Steve’s daughter.

“I wish they weren’t here for this reason,” said Kerry Roesser Shepherd, Steve’s former wife. “But I’m so glad that they’re here to celebrate him . He was so afraid no one would show up at the funeral , that was a big fear he had. This just proves the impact he had on our life and in this community.”