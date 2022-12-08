Watch Now
Mayor Keith James sues challenger Rodney Mayo, says opponent not qualified to run

Lawsuit also names city, Palm Beach County supervisor of elections
Rodney Mayo and Keith James lawsuit for mayor of West Palm Beach
WPTV
Clematis Street restauranteur Rodney Mayo is being sued by current West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, who claims Mayo doesn't live in the city and isn't qualified to seek office. Mayo is challenging James for his seat at City Hall.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:42:28-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified.

Mayor Keith James filed the complaint Monday in Palm Beach County circuit court.

According to the complaint, Rodney Mayo "is not qualified to pursue this candidacy" because he lives in Lantana and not the downtown West Palm Beach address provided on his candidacy declaration forms.

Mayo, who owns several Clematis Street restaurants and establishments, has challenged the city on several recent moves, including increasing its parking rates downtown and proposing a change to its sidewalk dining fees.

James' complaint alleges that Mayo "has continued to reside at the Lantana address following his filing."

The lawsuit also names Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link as a defendant, noting that James "does not know" if she is aware of Mayo's residency status. It claims Sartory Link "has been included in this litigation to enjoin her from proceeding forward with any steps she might be taking if Mayo was a candidate qualified to seek the office."

James' complaint seeks an injunction that would prevent the city and Sartory Link "from taking any steps to further (Mayo's) candidacy."

Under city ordinance, a candidate for mayor is required to have continuously lived in West Palm Beach for six months before the election and, if the candidate wins, must remain a resident throughout the term.

The election is scheduled for March 14, 2023.

