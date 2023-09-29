Watch Now
Man who fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested after being pulled from West Palm Beach canal

Subject arrested at Howard Park following heavy law enforcement presence
A man wanted by law enforcement attempted to evade authorities Friday afternoon by jumping into a canal at a West Palm Beach park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A man was arrested at Howard Park in West Palm Beach on Sept. 29, 2023, after attempting to evade Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 29, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man wanted by law enforcement attempted to evade authorities Friday afternoon by jumping into a canal at a West Palm Beach park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Howard Park at about 3:30 p.m.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said the man fled from troopers and later jumped into a waterway at the park.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and West Palm Beach police arrest a man who was pulled from a waterway at Howard Park in West Palm Beach on Sept. 29, 2023.
West Palm Beach police also responded to the scene.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the man went into a storm drain where authorities used oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, helping them to make the arrest.

The person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. and faces multiple charges, Miranda said.

No other details were immediately available.

