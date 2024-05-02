Man walking along tracks struck, killed by Amtrak train, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a man walking on the tracks, a police spokesman said Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the man, described as a "trespasser," was hit about 1,000 feet north of 15th Street, according to spokesman Mike Jachles. He was believed to be homeless.

The train rain came to a rest near 15th Street and did not block traffic.

The West Palm Beach Amtrak station is at 209 S. Tamarind Avenue, about a mile from where the crash occurred.

Amtrak runs Silver Meteor and Silver Trains through West Palm Beach with scheduled arrivals at 5 p.m.

Amtrak, along with Brightline and freight trains, use the CSX tracks.

On March 26, a 61-year-old West Palm man was killed in a crash involving his SUV and an Amtrak train about 3 miles north of the train station.

