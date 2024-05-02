Watch Now
Man walking along tracks struck, killed by Amtrak train, police say

Passenger train was going southbound
West Palm Beach Police Department vehicle, generic, Dec. 21, 2023
Posted at 11:25 PM, May 01, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a man walking on the tracks, a police spokesman said Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the man, described as a "trespasser," was hit about 1,000 feet north of 15th Street, according to spokesman Mike Jachles. He was believed to be homeless.

The train rain came to a rest near 15th Street and did not block traffic.

The West Palm Beach Amtrak station is at 209 S. Tamarind Avenue, about a mile from where the crash occurred.

Amtrak runs Silver Meteor and Silver Trains through West Palm Beach with scheduled arrivals at 5 p.m.

Amtrak, along with Brightline and freight trains, use the CSX tracks.

On March 26, a 61-year-old West Palm man was killed in a crash involving his SUV and an Amtrak train about 3 miles north of the train station.

