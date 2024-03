WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a train Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach, police said.

The fatal crash occurred on the railroad tracks near Windsor Avenue and 26th Street.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the train was on the tracks at the time of the crash.

Ismael Louis/WPTV A car rests on its side near the railroad tracks at Windsor Avenue and 26th Street after being struck by a train, March 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The victim's identity was not immediately known and no other information was available.