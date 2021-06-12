Watch
Man shot and killed Friday night in West Palm Beach

Posted at 7:05 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 19:05:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in the 500 block of Kirk Road in West Palm Beach on Friday night.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at 11:29 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) lying outside.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There is no information on the suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

