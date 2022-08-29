Man kills friend at West Palm Beach apartment complex after thinking gun wasn't loaded

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun was empty, West Palm Beach police said.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Emerald Isle apartments in the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard.

After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who is a Lake Worth resident, on the ground outside the apartment building.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead by West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics.

Jachles said that investigators determined that a group of six friends — four men and two women — were in the living room of a one-bedroom apartment at the time of the shooting.

According to witnesses, the man who fired the gun admitted he loaded a magazine and charged the weapon but forgot it was loaded.

The gunman said he thought he was "dry-firing" the handgun when it discharged and struck the victim.

The victim was able to walk out of the second-floor apartment and down the stairs before collapsing.

Jachles said no charges have been filed at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing.