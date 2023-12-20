Watch Now
Man killed by Brightline train worked as court interpreter

Gary Millar, 69, fatally struck by train across from Palm Beach County Courthouse
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 20, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The man who was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday in downtown West Palm Beach was a court interpreter, a spokeswoman for the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida said.

Gary Millar, 69, was identified by West Palm Beach police as the man who was fatally struck by a Brightline train on the railroad tracks across from the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Millar was trying to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the northbound train, which had just left the station. Jachles said the crossing arms were down at the time.

Millar had worked at the courthouse since 2015. He had previously spent two years with the courts in Broward County.

"Known for his kindness, Gary will be greatly missed by his colleagues of the 15th Judicial Circuit, especially his fellow team members of the court interpreting staff," spokeswoman Richalyn Miller said. "The circuit extends its heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Gary's family and friends during this difficult time."

