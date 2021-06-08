Man injured in shooting in West Palm Beach; shooter in custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is injured and another in custody following a shooting in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation was received at 6:24 p.m. in the 500 block of 15th Street.

Officers arrived at the location and saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Australian Avenue where he was taken into custody.

The victim showed up at a local hospital later with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

According to police, there are no more suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

