WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a car in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

Police say a passerby called to report a shooting at 3:50 a.m. near North Military Trail and 45th Street.

Police discovered the man in the parking lot of a Sam's Club store.

Police say the man was shot and the shooting "appears to be a targeted attack."

