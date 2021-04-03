Watch
Man found fatally shot in a vehicle in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Embarcadero Drive.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 03, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Embarcadero Drive.

Police responded after receiving a shots fired call from a passerby.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a deceased man inside a vehicle.

Investigators are gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

