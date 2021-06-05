Man fatally shot inside vehicle at West Palm Beach apartment complex

A man was fatally shot early Saturday inside a vehicle at Fairway Vista Apartments in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police say on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., they responded to the apartment complex at 1957 Brandywine Road after 911 operators received several calls about shots being fired.

Upon arrival officers located Kevin Johnson, 37, dead inside of a vehicle from gunshot wounds.

Police say Johnson was a club promoter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

NOTE: This story has been edited to correct the name from "Kelvin" to Kevin Johnson.