Man arrested after woman shot in vehicle outside apartment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing two felony charges after a woman was shot in her car outside an apartment building in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

Wade Edwards Jr. was taken into custody at 5:21 p.m. Monday on aggravated battery — causing harm or disability and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held in lieu of bond $40,000 bond and his next court date is 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

West Palm Beach police learned Edwards had a documented mental health history, with a schizophrenic diagnosis.

At 8:06 a.m., law enforcement responded to a shooting into an occupied vehicle in a parking area at the Cove at Briar Bay apartments in the 3500 block of Briar Bay Boulevard, west of Florida's Turnpike.

West Palm Beach police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, including some wearing tactical gear.

WPTV Law enforcement swarmed the Briar Bay Apartments in West Palm Beach after a woman was shot on July 17, 2023.

The unidentified woman was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor injuries.

She told investigators that she left her apartment, locked the front door, went down the stairs and entered her vehicle.

She said a man she identified as Edwards was walking down the stairs, extended both of his arms outward, parallel to the ground, in a manner consistent with a shooting stance. The woman "heard a single gunshot, the sound of shattering glass, and a hole in the now-shattered (but intact) driver front window of the vehicle."

The woman said she felt the "heat" and "sting" of an injury to her left shoulder. She drove onto Jog Road and called 911.

Five firearms were recovered in a search warrant of Edward's apartment at Cove at Briar Bay.

The relationship between the victim and suspect was not given in the arrest report.