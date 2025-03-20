Man accused of shooting another man in West Palm Beach arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is behind bars after attempting to kill another man in West Palm Beach last month, authorities said.

David Heller is accused of trying to kill another man back in February. Investigators said Heller shot the victim in the abdomen.

Heller faced a judge in court Thursday morning.

According to court documents we’re digging through, there was an argument between the two men, who accused each other of being “broke.” Heller confronted the victim and began shooting at him near Hogans Street in West Palm Beach. The documents said Heller fled the scene.

Witnesses and the victim were able to identify Heller as the shooter, according to court documents.

Heller will remain in jail, with no option of bonding out.