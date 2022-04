WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for a missing runaway girl.

Lona Alexis, 16, was last seen Tuesday, March 29, in the 4400 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

She is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall weighing 165 pounds.

Police said Lona was wearing a multi-colored jacket.

Anyone who sees Lona is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case # 4431.