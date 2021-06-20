Lion Country Safari celebrates World Giraffe Day

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Lion Country Safari celebrated World Giraffe Day on the longest day of the year, June 20, to raise awareness for conservation in the wild.

The event featured special keeper chats, crafts, educational displays, and a raffle, besides other fun activities.

The zoo also offered a "Show Your Spots” promotion in which the first 50 guests admitted to the park that wore giraffe-themed clothing received a complimentary animal feeding voucher to feed the giraffe.

The event takes place each year to raise awareness for conservation in the wild.

Proceeds from raffle tickets and face paintings will be donated to giraffe conservation.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, giraffes are in serious trouble, with some now being considered as "critically endangered."

