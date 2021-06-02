LGBTQ community reacts to Gov. DeSantis controversial transgender female athletes bill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the kick-off to LGBTQ Pride Month at Centennial Square in downtown West Palm Beach. It's a time to celebrate the progress for gay and trans rights. But many of the folks say Governor DeSantis set the movement back today.

"I don't think it's right. I feel as though whatever gender you identify with you should be able to play with that team," Jonathan Todd said.

Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning transgender women and girls from playing in female sports. DeSantis called the decree the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

"We believe in the state of Florida in protecting the fairness and the integrity of women's athletics," DeSantis said.

Essentially the bill bans transgender females from being included in female sports, including intramurals and club teams. The biological sex listed on the student's birth certificate determines eligibility.

"I can tell you this, in Florida girls are going to play girl sports and boys are going to play boy sports," he said.

DeSantis allowed a young female track athlete who was beaten by a transgender female to speak on the issue.

"Female athletes deserve the same opportunities to excel like boys and chase our dreams. Allowing male athletes to compete in girls' sports shatter those dreams," Selina Soule said.

At this pride celebration opponents of the bill say it is discriminatory.

"I think it's a very prejudicial issue because women are equal to men, men are equal to women. And this is an issue that's going to separate people and not bring them together," Gail Haines said.

