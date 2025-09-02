WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach area driver told WPTV's Ashley Glass she's noticing a "good difference" since she first came to a Let's Hear It community meet-up and voiced concerns about the intersection at 45th Street and Corporate Way.

WPTV got answers for Rochelle Baker-Hughes about the intersection after she said the area was dangerous and confusing for drivers.

WATCH: How this intersection has improved since a Let's Hear It event

Let's Hear It: Following up on concerns about busy West Palm Beach intersection

Baker-Hughes has noticed changes to the intersection since our initial story aired, including new traffic signals at the intersection. She also noticed how the timing of the signals is improving traffic flow.

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County Engineering & Public Works Department for an update on the improvements and received the following:

With the addition of the turn signal, the green arrow will come up if all the turning traffic does not clear during the green ball phase.

Baker-Hughes said overall she feels that her morning commute is getting safer when she drives through 45th St. and Corporate Way on weekday mornings.

