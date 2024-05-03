'Laying in a pool of my own blood:' Man struck by truck 'blessed' to be competing in triathlons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — David Plotkin is a running and riding miracle.

"I cry, I still get really emotional, especially before a race when I'm on my way there just to think how blessed I am to be able to still do it," he said.

Plotkin had just gotten into triathlons in 2021 when he got hit by a truck that ran a red light.

"I came to, in the middle of the intersection bones sticking out of my jeans, laying in a pool of my own blood," he said. "It was bad."

His injuries were extensive.

"When I initially woke up in the ICU, they said listen, you've broken every single extremity of your body, but we can put you together," he said. "You will run again, swim again and ride again."

Months of rehab and surgeries would follow.

"In my legs I've got a rod through my tibia, a rod through my femur, lots of screws holding that together," he said. "Both ankles are bolted together with plates and screws, both wrists are bolted together, my elbow has a plate and hardware there."

But three years later and he's training six days a week and competing in a triathlon once a week.

"This weekend I'll be racing two or three races depending on how Saturday goes," he said.



Plotkin said he wants his story to be an inspiration to those who need it most.

"I'm still here for a reason and my purpose is to inspire people to show them no matter how far down they are whether it's injury, mental, physical or being in the wrong cycle you can pull yourself out," he said.