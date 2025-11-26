WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A plan to turn a La Quinta Inn on Okeechobee Boulevard into housing for seniors and veterans at risk of homelessness has officially collapsed — and many in the community are demanding answers.

Last week, WPTV reported that the $16.8 million proposal to purchase the 114-room hotel had fallen through. After viewers reached out with questions, WPTV’s Michael Hoffman returned to the property to learn what happened and what’s next.

La Quinta homeless housing plan collapses, leaving Palm Beach County searching for alternatives

For people living on the streets, the news is devastating.

“It sucks,” said Richard Lundsford, who has been without stable housing.

Dennis Thomas, who has experienced homelessness since 2008, said the need for help is urgent.

“There’s no place for the homeless out here — at all,” Thomas said. “The longer you are out here — it’s like you lose touch with your sanity.”

Palm Beach County commissioners voted to kill the purchase after an inspection revealed water damage, mold, and other hazards. Officials said repairs would be too expensive for taxpayers.

No public money was spent before the deal was terminated.

Commissioner Maria Sachs, who opposed the project from the start, said the county made the right decision once the problems became clear.

“The most important thing is that when we realized as a county government that this was not going to work, we withdrew from the contract and we left that so that Uh, we were not going to put our people in a place that was not suitable for them,” Sachs said.

With the La Quinta plan scrapped, Sachs said the county is considering alternatives — including tiny homes — as they search for a new site to support residents experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, people like Dennis Thomas say they simply want a safe place to go.

“We don't want to be out here. We want to live normal lives, but sometimes it's hard getting off the streets,” Thomas said.

When Hoffman asked what it would mean to have a place to rest his head, Thomas didn’t hesitate.

“It takes back a part of your or gives you back a part of your sanity,” he said.

WPTV will continue to follow this developing story.

