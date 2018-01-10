Mother speaks out about son's unsolved murder

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Renee McClendon thinks about her son, Greg Bryant every day. "Greg was a good kid he had a good head on his shoulders he was going somewhere he was doing things in his life," she said.

The 21-year-old was gunned down on I-95 south while driving home from a West Palm Beach nightclub.

Greg was a college football star.

"He was a star. He was a star to us.," McClendon

Renee says in May of 2016 he came home from college to surprise her for Mother's Day.

"It's always going through my brain what could've happened that night why did this happen what could've happened," she said.

More than a year later she doesn't have any answers as to who murdered her son, but she does have hope. "I never want any mother to feel the way that I do."

Her 14-year-old daughter has kept Greg's memory alive through a charity in his name. Renee says they're collecting sports equipment to give to kids. "He loved football that was his passion."

Wednesday was her first time publicly talking about her son's murder. She's hoping that by sharing her story of loss it will lead to answers. "If we can get some justice in this case it would be awesome Greg deserved that."

McClendon said the last time she got an update on the case was a year ago. Police said there aren't any new leads in the case.