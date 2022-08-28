Keiser University student arrested for possessing weapon on school property

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Saturday for possessing a weapon on school property in West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach police, Willie Gibson, 22, is from Zion Illinois.

Police received a call from Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student's dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail.

The gun, a Glock 10mm pistol and a 15-round standard and 30-round high capacity magazine, along with ammunition, were recovered in his room.

Gibson admitted to owning the gun and said he brought it with him from Illinois for "protection."

Gibson was also in possession of two ski masks that where not confiscated.

He is cooperating with the investigation and faces one count of possession of a weapon on school property, a third-degree felony.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center.