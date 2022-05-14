Keiser University hosts Blue Line 5k race to support members of law enforcement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students, staff, and members of the community raced to show their support for law enforcement Saturday.

Keiser University hosted its Blue Line 5k and Fun Run at its West Palm Beach campus beginning at 7 a.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon and the L-E-O awards which are scheduled to take place next month.

The race is an annual event for the university.

University officials said it's meant to recognize the work of men and women in blue to swear to protect and serve.

At the event there were a variety of vendors for the community to enjoy.

Though the race has already happened, you can still donate at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/FL/WestPalmBeach/BLUELINE5K.

Keiser University offers a degree in criminal justice with a focus on criminal behavior patterns, legal principals, law enforcement organizations, juvenile systems.