WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday morning they arrested a juvenile overnight after investigating a social media threat to two schools.

Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that the Palm Beach County School District Police Department and West Palm Beach police investigated threats against Bak and Roosevelt schools that were posted on Snapchat.

Detectives located the male juvenile suspect, who Lefont said confessed to making the threat but claimed it was a hoax. The boy was arrested by school police without incident.

Police said the schools are safe, but there will be additional police presence at both locations.

Palm Beach County School District spokesperson Julie Houston Trieste said the gun posted to Snapchat was fake and from a gaming console.

Lefont wants to remind the public that making online threats is not a joke, and offenders will be charged.

In a robocall to parents, the principal at Bak Middle School of the Arts said this:

"Please let your children know that they are safe at school and that it is essential that if they hear or see something suspicious, they immediately report it (not spread it or post it). We must continue to be diligent and report any suspicious activities or threats. Together we will always be stronger than one!"

The principal also reminded students and parents to report threats immediately through the Fortify Florida app.