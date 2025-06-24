Trial begins for former English teacher accused of sex crimes, assisting suicide attempt of teen student

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Opening statements began this morning in the trial of 36-year-old Damian Conti, more than a year after his arrest on charges related to sex crimes involving a teenage student.

Conti appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom as the trial began, following jury selection on Monday that resulted in a panel of 5 women and 4 men. Opening statements began at 11:10 a.m., with prosecutors outlining their case before the defense.

Trial begins for former English teacher accused of sex crimes with student

The alleged victim, now 18 and a student at Florida State University, took the stand late Tuesday morning. She testified about events that occurred between October 2023 and February 6, 2024, including social media communications with Conti and the nature of their 'relationship'.

The prosecution also presented evidence showing Conti and the teen at a Home Depot, where they purchased rope and a metal chain.

The teen says that on February 6, she was told to leave school early after she and Conti engaged in an inappropriate act. It was then that she went to the store to purchase the products. Conti met her at Home Depot, where she pleaded with her not to go through with her plan.

The victim remembers researching 'how to tie a rope' on TikTok, before attempting to hang herself in a secluded area.

Cross-examination began at approximately 2:45 p.m. No court is scheduled for Wednesday.

The trial is expected to continue later this week.

Conti has been charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and attempted assisted self-murder.

