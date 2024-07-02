'It was a Godsend': Special needs ministry feeds faith and friendship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, Sundays at the gathering place are sacred. It is here that differences are embraced in a world where they're not always understood.

"Too often in the churches, if somebody makes a noise that they shouldn't be making, the usher may take them out or whatever," said Pastor Phyllis Parthemer, who founded the ministry.

To understand how her revelation came about to start a special needs ministry for young adults, you have to go back to her genesis.

"It was a Godsend for sure. So, I had just gone through a divorce, so my family had gone through a divorce. I brought my girls with me to the church here, and as I was sitting in the congregation, the pastor at the time said that he really feels it heavy on his heart that God is telling him to start a special needs ministry. And I'm like, literally my mouth drops open," Parthemer said.

WPTV The original Three Amigos who made up Through The Roof Ministry at United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

That special needs ministry, "Through the Roof," started with three young adults, including Parthemer's daughter, almost a decade ago. They were known as the "Three Amigos." Today, about 60 friends join them on any given Sunday.

Allison Paci has been a fixture at the adult ministry for five years. During that time, her mother has also formed a special bond with the other parents.

"We all have children with disabilities, so we all understand what we're going through," Colleen Paci said.

For one hour every Sunday, "Through the Roof" is a whirlwind of preaching, praise, prayer, and part pep rally.

Sundays are sacred for this group, which is why they keep on coming and leaning on each other, in hopes of sharing their light with the rest of the world.