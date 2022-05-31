Increasing cost in supplies impacting West Palm Beach park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The City of West Palm Beach is planning some major upgrades to the Coleman Park Community Center, but the cost of materials and construction is throwing a wrench in their plans.

The Coleman Park Community Center is currently under contract for renovations and construction of a new gymnasium, and according to Tuesday's city commission agenda the contractor can no longer complete the project with the agreed upon amount.

The agenda states, “Due to increases in material and construction costs, the project is in need of additional funding for completion to serve the needs of the community.”

City leaders will discuss putting an additional $1,154,626 towards the project. The Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) is currently $3,498,886, and these changes would bring the total GMP to $4,653,512.

The funds would come out of the Gaines Park Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center Bond Funded Project. Tuesday's agenda states there are two other sources of funding for the Hawkins Aquatic Center that they plan to propose later in the summer.

The existing Aquatic Center will continue to function while awaiting those plans.