'I would like to see the HOA be held accountable': Extreme debt to displace Green Terrace residents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Time is running out for residents of the Green Terrace condominiums, south of Belvedere along Georgia Avenue.

In less than two weeks the city of West Palm Beach is planning on shutting down the water, and then plans to condemn the complex as they said the homeowners association is millions of dollars in debt.

WPTV's Joel Lopez is diving into the financial crisis the property is experiencing and giving a voice to residents who are worried they may soon be on the streets.

"It's terrible what's going on in the community, people have children, they have jobs, they have kids in daycare, we have to rearrange our entire lives, because of the negligence of the HOA of Green Terrace," said resident Renee Favor.

Lopez dug for answers and found that the HOA had been falling behind on their bills over the last 10 years.

The city of West Palm Beach said the complex owes:

$1.4 million for water/wastewater

$2.5 million in code liens

On Tuesday city officials along with legal aid met with residents to discuss their rights and offer them up to $7,000 to help pay for their first, last and security deposit of their next place.

"A lot of us here are rent controlled, a lot of people pay like $1,200 as opposed to what's out there in the world and we can't afford it," said Favor. "This was an affordable option. I feel terrible, I cry at night, I love my house."

The complex has 84 units, consisting of mixed income families who say they've paid their bills.

"I feel deceived, and we really need help. There's a lot of hurt and angry families out here," said resident Leanne Graham.

She said when she resigned, she was obligated to sign an addendum that put her liable for damages to the apartment.

"In my case we have a leak in our roof right now, we had to have someone come out and patch our roof, we've had rats, we've had to have our place tented, it's been enormous, enormous issues in the apartment beyond just now," said Graham.

She said she if she didn't sign the addendum, she would have to move.

Graham said the owner of her condo is Moshe Stern, who is also the president of the HOA.

"We just want you to put an eye on this and take care of this for us, we're hard working citizens," said Graham.

Lopez pressed Stern for answers about what happened to the money residents had paid.

Stern responded with the following statement:

"This is an unfortunate situation. The Green Terrace Condominium Association is collaborating with the City of West Palm Beach to prevent a water shutoff and address the underlying issues. The Association, which comprises 84 units owned by a mix of individuals, entities, and the Federal Government, has faced significant challenges due to the substantial non-payment of monthly assessments by many unit owners. This financial strain has seriously impacted the Association’s ability to meet its obligations, including payment of utility bills. The Association is committed to doing everything within its authority to resolve this matter and to protect the well-being of all."

"What would you like to see done here?" asked Lopez.

"I would like to see the owners and the HOA be held accountable," said Graham. "Imagine the families that really have nowhere to go and counted on being here for the long term. This is all we had at the moment and now to be booted out with no options. How do you feel, how would you feel?"

Residents told Lopez that the city first informed them of the financial crisis in February, and that the city had originally planned to shut the water off at the beginning of this month.

The city said they pushed the date back to the 28th to give residents more time to relocate.

"It's not the city's fault, in fact they're trying to help us financially," said Reyna Canalez. "The problem is finding something we can afford. I can't find a place to live, and everything is too expensive."

Residents told me they're now planning on filling a class action lawsuit against the company.

When asked if it's something they can afford, we were told the time and money will be worth it to hold those responsible accountable.

"It's sad, you have families in this community right here that are going to be homeless in the next 12 days. Why would you do this to people? We have children, these are families, you don't do that. Somebody needs to be held accountable" said Shynice James.

She said her family moved in two months ago and said she wasn't told about the financial situation.

"This needs to be fixed period, everybody needs to get together, the city needs to get together. You want to fix the homeless rate, then fix it," said James.

The city said that Palm Beach County has emergency rental assistance for residents who need help financially, here.

They said their goal with the property is to rebuild affordable housing units and said that the current residents would get priority if they chose to return.