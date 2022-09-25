Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled

Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.

“This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.

This group showed off their cars’ powerful engines and paint jobs in bright colors.

"It’s hot," said Neno Official. "And this reflective car is blinding me right now, but we’re going to be all right."

But on Florida’s West Coast, thousands may not be alright.

"We could see a situation where we have a Cat. 4 storm surge, and potentially a Cat. 1 or 2 landfall," said Kevin Guthrie, the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Guthrie, and Governor Ron DeSantis warned many living on the coast of Florida’s western peninsula and the panhandle to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane.

Gov. DeSantis added people living far from the storm’s path also still face risks.

"There could be flooding on the east coast of Florida as a result of this," said the governor. "It’s a big storm."

But at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach, those at the Car and Truck Fest enjoyed a day of hot temperatures, hot cars, and an event that no longer qualifies as ‘weather permitting.’

"We got the Lamborghini doors that go up in the sky," said Official, as he showed off his friend’s car.

He and members of the Speed Mob Family enjoyed a Sunday where for many, plans had been on hold for most of the week.