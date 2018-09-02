Hundreds wait to welcome home veterans returning from Honor Flight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people lined the concourse at PBIA waving flags and singing songs like "God Bless America" while waiting for an Honor Flight to return home from Washington, D.C. People who have attended these events before said they are always special, but today's had a little more meaning behind it.
“I just felt like we should be honoring the veterans,” said Delia Williams.
Williams' uncle fought in the Korean War. She decided to surprise him at the welcome home ceremony and flew in earlier in the day from New York.
“It’s just a wonderful day that we are able to celebrate our family member on the same day that they are also celebrating the life of John McCain as well,” said Williams.