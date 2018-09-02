Hundreds wait to welcome home veterans returning from Honor Flight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people lined the concourse at PBIA waving flags and singing songs like "God Bless America" while waiting for an Honor Flight to return home from Washington, D.C. People who have attended these events before said they are always special, but today's had a little more meaning behind it.

“I just felt like we should be honoring the veterans,” said Delia Williams.

Williams' uncle fought in the Korean War. She decided to surprise him at the welcome home ceremony and flew in earlier in the day from New York.

“It’s just a wonderful day that we are able to celebrate our family member on the same day that they are also celebrating the life of John McCain as well,” said Williams.

Hundreds line the concourse at PBIA to welcome home veterans returning on honor flight from DC! #veterans #DC #HonorFlight pic.twitter.com/skeGBvwpVp — Jillian Idle (@JillianIdlewptv) September 1, 2018

The South Florida veterans on Saturday's Honor Flight was able to see the wreath the late senator's wife laid at the Vietnam Memorial earlier in the day.

“Pictures were posted about that I think it kind of made it a little more impactful knowing that he had severed and he was one of them,” said Michele Lemar.

It was the first time for a lot of these men to visit our nation's capital.

“It all kind of ties in, it really does, they are all our heroes including Mr. McCain,” said another woman.

That's why so many people in the community were determined to make Saturday's welcome home celebration so memorable.

"We’ve been texting and posting and he’s just so excited this has given him renewed energy and amazing memories,” said Lemar.

