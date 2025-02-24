Hundreds rally in West Palm Beach to stand with Ukraine amid discussions to end war

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crowds gathered at the Great Lawn in downtown West Palm Beach to support Ukraine as President Donald Trump's administration continues talks to end the war.

Hundreds gathered with flags, T-shirts and posters to mark three years since the start of the conflict with Russia.

"Our schools and hospitals have been bombed," Yuliia Dryhybka with the Ukrainian Association of Florida said. "Everything needs to be rebuilt and this is another part of the fair peace that we are hoping for."

The rally was organized by members of the Ukrainian Association of Florida.

Local member John Sullivan said it's a difficult day for many, but it's important to show solidarity.

Khalil McLean, WPTV Dryhybka is a member of the Ukrainian Association of Florida.

"We have to show them that we support them. We will not give up," shared Sullivan. "We have always fought for freedom, opportunity, and liberty around the world."

Sullivan is from Palm Beach County and has been on the frontlines counseling Ukrainian children overseas with the organization Heroes of Light. Sullivan is standing for those who have lost their lives.

"These atrocities are happening every single day, and we can't allow it to happen, and the United States can stop it," Sullivan said.

However, Trump made it clear the U.S. should not send aid to Ukraine without getting anything in return.

Khali McLean, WPTV Sullivan has traveled oversees with the organization Heroes of Light.

"We're spending our treasure. They're spending their blood," Trump said. "They're very brave ... in every way you can imagine, but we are spending our treasure on some country that's very, very far away."

Trump expected Ukraine to accept a mineral deal, but on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants better terms.

In the meantime, hundreds are sending a message of peace as they wait for an end to the conflict.