Hundreds gather in downtown West Palm Beach for Ukrainian Culture Festival Aug. 24

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ukrainians across the globe celebrated the 33rd Ukrainian Independence Day Aug. 24, including here in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Ukrainian Association of Florida hosted a Ukrainian Cultural Festival Saturday night, with the goal of reminding the local community what Ukrainians are fighting for amid the war in Russia. The organizers say it was also a way to show their gratitude to Americans.

“This support, this celebration, for them, is a very powerful message," said Dymtro Bozhko with the Ukrainian Association of Florida. "They are not forgotten, we are fighting with them, we are helping them by all means. By sharing our culture we are inviting Americans to us.”

Hundreds filled the Great Lawn on Clematis, holding Ukrainian flags and dressed in clothing from the culture. The celebration also showcased art, dance and food that is unique to Ukraine.