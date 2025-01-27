How 'Lead the Fight' is tackling adverse childhood experiences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An important community discussion is coming to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

It's called "Lead the Fight," and the local nonprofit the Center for Child Counseling started the movement 10 years ago.

Nonprofit tackling adverse childhood experiences

The idea behind "Lead the Fight" is to get the entire community involved and educated on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), so that the whole community can be part of the solution.

"If you live with a child, you work with a child or even if you're in your 70s and may have experienced childhood trauma and how that may impact your health and relationships, that's what it's all about," Renee Layman, CEO of the Center for Child Counseling, said. "Everybody can benefit."

The "Lead the Fight" luncheon with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris as the key speaker occurs at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Feb. 28.

