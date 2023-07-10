Holocaust memorial coming to West Palm Beach scheduled to be completed by fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new monument to honor millions of children lost in the Holocaust is coming to Palm Beach County.

WPTV caught up with artist Bruce Gendelman, while he works on what will become one of the county’s biggest bronze sculpture.

It will look like a tree and be made of more than 30,000 pounds of bronze, towering 25 feet tall and 28 feet wide. It will also include 5,000 ceramic butterflies painted by survivors and community members.

“I’m proud of the work. I hope other people will look at it, and of course when you look at art, everyone sees something different, which is good,” Gendelman said. “Art is meant to evoke a response. I hope this evokes a feeling of hope for the future.”

The sculpture will be the centerpiece of a bigger education project at MorseLife assisted living facility on Loring Drive in West Palm Beach.

“In today’s world, hatred and bigotry, have become widespread,” MorseLife CEO Keith Myers said. “Having this tree available and used as a symbol for a Holocaust leaning experience will enable families and school children to come here and reflect about the tree.”

The sculpture is expected to be completed by the fall.