Man shot to death in parking lot of Holiday Inn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Palm Beach hotel Friday night.

West Palm Beach police were called to the shooting in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, located at 2485 Metrocentre Boulevard, just before 11 p.m.

Officers located Jamal Drummond, 24, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man pictured below is a person of interest in the fatal shooting.

West Palm Beach Police Department Police say this man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamal Drummond on October 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.