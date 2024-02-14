Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

High-rise building under construction in downtown West Palm Beach catches fire

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A high-rise building caught fire in downtown West Palm Beach on Feb. 14, 2024.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 12:16:51-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high-rise building under construction caught fire Wednesday in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

Officials said the fire has closed Lakeview Avenue westbound at the Royal Park Bridge due to the fire. Northbound and southbound Flagler Drive is open.

However, there is heavy traffic and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Video sent to WPTV showed heavy black smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.