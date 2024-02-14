High-rise building under construction in downtown West Palm Beach catches fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high-rise building under construction caught fire Wednesday in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

Officials said the fire has closed Lakeview Avenue westbound at the Royal Park Bridge due to the fire. Northbound and southbound Flagler Drive is open.

However, there is heavy traffic and drivers should expect delays in the area.

#TrafficAlert Lakeview Ave westbound at Royal Park Bridge CLOSED due to a fire in a high rise under construction that @WPBfire is working. Expect delays in the area. Northbound and southbound Flagler Drive is OPEN with heavy traffic. #BreakingNews @TotalTrafficWPB pic.twitter.com/gOL8vPJRi7 — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) February 14, 2024

Video sent to WPTV showed heavy black smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.